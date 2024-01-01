K1,000 POLICE BAIL FOR ALCOHOL-RELATED OFFENCES DURING LIQUOR BAN PERIOD IN EHP

By Vicky Baunke in Goroka, EHP

An increase in police bail to K1000 is now being enforced in the Eastern Highlands Province for offenders caught drinking in public and causing a nuisance, as well as for other alcohol-related offenses during the alcohol ban period in the province

This measure is aimed at minimizing the alcohol-related offenses leading up to the festive season and ensuring that tougher penalties are imposed on the existing liquor ban restrictions in the province, according to Eastern Highlands Provincial Police Commander Chief Superintendent John Kale.

It is noted that offenders were previously allowed bail between K300 to K500 for summary offenses.

However, Chief Superintendent Kale said, this increase to K1000 would also ensure tougher penalties for offenders in conjunction with the liquor ban restrictions imposed by the Provincial Executive Council through the Liquor Board committee since last year, in preparation of the festive period police operations.

Mr. Kale warned the public to take heed of the liquor ban restrictions, and for liquor outlets to be conscious of their operating hours.

He said anyone caught drinking in public during the liquor ban period or under the influence of alcohol in public places and disturbing the peace, would be arrested and charged with no less than K1000 bail. He emphasized that alcohol should only be served at restaurants, hotels and bars during the restriction period, and not consumed on the streets or in public.

Additionally, liquor outlets caught operating beyond the designated hours would be fined over K1000.