PSC OPENS NEW OFFICE IN MT HAGEN

By Edward Luke

Public Service Commission has recently opened its new Regional Office in Mt Hagen, Western Highlands Province.

Present to officiate the ceremony were Minister for Public Service Joe Sungi and Western Highlands Provincial Member Wai Rapa, alongside other dignitaries.

According to the Chairman of the Public Service Commission, Mr. Apeo Fauta Sione, the opening of the Highlands Regional Office was more than just the establishing of a new office, it was a representation of the Commission’s commitment to bringing services closer to the people.

The office will serve the seven provinces of the Highlands and bridge the physical and logistical gaps that have often made it challenging for public servants to access PSC services.

Minister for Public Service Joe Sungi applauded provincial member Wai Rapa on a well-organized administration in the Western Highlands province.

In response Rapa expressed gratitude for having this office in the province.

“As governor of the province, I, am so privilege and honored to have this office in the Western Highlands Province.” MP Rapa said.

The provincial government will collaborate with the Public Service Commission to ensure that services are effectively delivered to the people.

Mr. Rapa encouraged the seven highlands provincial administrators for each province to dedicate more time to their new office.