AFL PNG NORTHERN CONDUCTS ITS SMART START NIU KICK PROGRAM SCHOOL VISITATION THIS WEEK

By Claire Mauta

Smart Start Niu Kick Program has reached the Northern shores of Papua New Guinea with a busy week ahead of schools visitation where they had conducted their programs at various schools in Lae, Morobe Province.

Smart Start Niu Kick Program sponsored by Paradise Foods Limited in partnership with AFL PNG has done wonders for the sporting code. Educating and teaching skills to students who’ve shown a passion and interest in the sport.



The Northern team had visited schools along the Boundary Road, such as Ehwa Elementary School, Living Water Christian School and BuimoRoad Primary School.