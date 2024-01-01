GOROKA SHOW CRITICISM CLEARED

By Vicky Baunke in Goroka EHP

The annual Goroka Show is a “world recognised cultural show and not a school fete, says a committee member.

Goroka Show Committee Chairlady Karyn Hargreaves made this comment in response to criticisms spread on social media regarding the poor organisation of activities this year.

Ms. Hargreaves explained that there were a lot of planning and preparations before the staging the Goroka Show annually. These including organizing, coordination with the relevant stakeholders, service providers, security measures and registration time frames involved in hosting the show.

Ms. Hargreaves said the Goroka Show relies 100% on sponsorship funding and does not generate a revenue.

“Our own people need to take ownership of the Goroka Show and play their part by being good Ambassadors to their Province and country,” Ms. Hargreaves said.

Ms. Hargreaves said that the EHPG and PEC needed to look at putting in some regulations to business and activities when it’s the Goroka Show weekend and the Goroka Show must be given prominence.

She clarified that the sponsorship funds were used to pay for singsing groups, stalls materials, security, NSI, cleaning groups, farmers who suppled food for SSG, builders who built stalls, fire service, Amphitheater performers, Amphitheater sound system, printing of tickets, freight of tickets, merchandise, street decorations and others.

Ms. Hargreaves thanked the 2024 NGCB Goroka Show was trouble free and that is a successful Show.