143 WEST PAPUAN RESIDENTS RECEIVE PNG CITIZENSHIP

The Papua New Guinea Government has issued citizenship certificates to 143 West Papuan residents who lived in the country for over five-decades yesterday.

According to Immigration Citizenship Service Authorization, the residents qualified for the naturalization citizenship pathway.

Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso who is also responsible for Ministry of Immigration and Border Security, presented the naturalization citizenship certificates to the West Papuans who reside at Iowara, East Awin, in Western Province.

It was revealed that there will be more certificates presented to West Papuan individuals who reside in Kiunga, Western Province.

“This is the single largest group of residents who have lived and integrated into our community and our way of life, the government is pleased to grant them citizenship,” DPM Rosso said.

He said that some of these people had settled in the country for over 50 years and this was an emotional and significant event for them.

This process is consistent with the West Papua Registration and Naturalization Project that was implemented pursuant to National Executive Council (NEC) Decision 326/2014.

“The PNG Government through the Immigration and Citizenship Service Authority (ICSA) is committed to continuing the registration and citizenship process for all the West Papuans who have resided in PNG since 1984.” Mr. Rosso stated.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that under his leadership and that of the Acting Chief Migration Officer, Mr. Navasivu, ICSA is focused on ensuring that all West Papuan residents in PNG undertake this process as a pathway to citizenship.

Acting Chief Migration Officer for ICSA, Wellington Navasivu said West Papuans residing in PNG for over a decade including those who hold a Permissive Residence Permits (PRP) have the option to apply for citizenship through naturalization.

He said that ICSA had established two offices in Kiunga and Tabubil to help facilitate the West Papuan registration and citizenship process and other immigration and border security enquiries.

Those with questions about the process are advised to contact ICSA offices in the country.