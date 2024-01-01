WHPHA LAUNCH FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC PLAN

By Edward Luke

The Western Highlands Provincial Health Authority has launched its five-year health strategic plan, outlining key objectives and priorities to improve healthcare services in Western Highlands Mt Hagen.

Present to officiate the event was Minister for Health Dr. Tom Lino, Governor for Western Highlands Wai Rapa and the district members.

The plan focuses on enhancing better healthcare infrastructure, promoting preventive healthcare measures and ensuring access to quality medical services for all residence in all districts in the province.

The Provincial Member Wai Rapa said that he had received complaints about the performance of the hospital staff.

He declared that Western Highlands Provincial Hospital was one of the best hospital in the highlands region with many best doctors.

Rapa emphasized more on the hospital staffs criticizing the hospital within themselves.

“Since we’ve launched the cervical cancer I said we are always good at criticizing our own hospital not people from outside. Even we went and gave information to the people outside and they start criticizing our hospital. When I came here I told you that my line of communication as provincial member is the board, I have to have a board and now we have a board here. So far there’s a lot of things taking place and this strategic plan too was some of the board contribution too. We want to see Mt Hagen Hospital improve to the next level”. MP Rapa said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Dr. Tom Lino congratulated all board members and addressesed more on the five-year health strategic plan to the hospital staffs and the general public.

“I congratulate Sam Koim the chairman of the WHPHA Board and Jane Holden Acting CEO, I’ve basically look to your plan and there’s a couple of things that the National Government will step in, you have requested K500 million for Mt Hagen redevelopment plan, nursing college and K20 million for each districts to get new district hospitals. This year, as a government we put K10 million for Western Highlands which was appropriate and given to Tambul Nebiliyer and also we brought K5 million for WHPHA which was on the budget”. Minister said.