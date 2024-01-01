YOUTHS CONCERN UNFOLDE

An impressive program reflecting the issues and concerns of young people in Papua New Guinea unfolded before the Pope Francis and around 15,000 young people at the Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby on 9th of September 2024.

As he entered the stadium, Pope Francis was welcomed by representatives in traditional attire from the 22 provinces.

Youth voices were then expressed through verse, poetry, song, and dance. Accompanied by energetic music, a group of dancers from Islands of Hope showcased the beauty and vibrant life of Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands. Four young characters then highlighted issues related to family, the environment, culture, and education.

Students from Don Bosco Technical School, Gabutu, were part of the dance group, and members of the audience joined in the meaningful actions.

The powerful testimonies of young people touched the heart of the Holy Father and all present and their words resonated with the fellow youth.

A young member of the Catholic Professionals, Patricia Harricknen-Korpok, spoke about the challenges of our time and the secular influences on society. She draws inspiration from older generations and follows in their footsteps, giving a voice to those on the margins of society.

The Holy Father then expressed his joy at being in a country full of young people and thanked them for their beautiful performance.

He emphasized building harmony with God and others, stressing the importance of caring for grandparents.

He highlighted the language of love, the language of the heart, the language of closeness, and the language of service. “You must be ‘Wantoks of love’ and bring people together,” he said, amidst cheers from the young people. He encouraged them to rise whenever they fall, saying, “Don’t stay down,” and urged them to lift their companions when they stumble or fall.