BSP SUPPORTS GOROKA SHOW

BSP Financial Group Limited has pleased to support the 68th Goroka Show with a bronze sponsorship of K20, 000 this year.

“Our sponsorship not only supports the three-day show, we will also be part of the festival through our banking services,” said Goroka Branch Manager, Rosemary Mawe.

The three-day event will kick off with the Pikinini Festival on Friday 13th September then onto the main event: The Goroka Show from Saturday 14th to Sunday 15th September 2023.

The Goroka show is an annual weekend event that leads up to the Nation’s Independence day, showcasing a variety of cultural performances attracting over a hundred tribes from all over Papua New Guinea.

“BSP is your bank. We will continue to serve the people of Eastern Highlands through our

Goroka, Kainantu and Goroka SME Branches including our Aiyura, Yonki, Henganofi and

Daulo Sub-Branches,” the Goroka Branch Manager further added.

Goroka Show committee chairlady, Keryn Hargreaves thanked BSP for the support and said, “BSP has a long partnership with the oldest running cultural show in PNG and with such support and partnership we are able to deliver a successful show to the people of PNG and our International tourists. We hope to continue this partnership into the future Goroka Show with BSP. Ms. Hargreaves added.