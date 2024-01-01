YANENG FOOTBRIDGE UNDER CONSTRUCTION

The people of Nabak LLG in the Nawaeb District of Morobe province has been facing difficulty crossing the Yaneng River for a long time as some lives has been lost during wet season trying to cross the river.

More than 5000 people living on both sides of the Yaneng River will not have difficulty anymore in crossing the river as Nawaeb DDA under the leadership of MP Theo Pelgen has made funding available to build a footbridge to assist the people.

The contract was awarded to Mogho Rigging Company and they have already mobilized materials up to Bambok for work to commence.

MP Pelgen stated that this infrastructure is vital for the people since the area is a major coffee producing area.

“Some lives have been lost over the years after crossing the river and we saw the need to have a footbridge constructed to avoid further casualty,” Pelgen stated.