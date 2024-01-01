MP TO CONTINUE DELIVER BASIC SERVICES

By Mortimer Yangharry

Wapenamanda MP Miki Kaeok announced that the District Development Authority will continue to assist elementary and primary schools and other basic services in the Topak Valley in Enga Province.

Mr. Kaeok who is also the Finance Minister highlighted that, his responsibility was to ensure the people had access to basic government services and good road network to economically sustain their livelihood.

As his independence gift while celebrating the 49th Independence in the district, Minister Kaeok presented K20,000 each to Wainimas Elementary School, Mauokmanda Elementary School, Tombeand Elementary School and Yanenge Elementary School while Pitipais Primary School and Wainimas Primary School received a cheque of K60,000 each.

He announced a K1 million financial assistance to RMCN Pitipais Secondary School, delivered a brand new vehicle for operational purposes and a K100,000 cheque to build additional classrooms and teacher’s houses.

He also committed K1 million for roadworks to immediately begin to join the Topak Valley into Unda in the nearby Minamb Valley.

He highlighted that he would prioritise the development and construction of Tsak – Kandep Road and Tsak – Tambul Road and will seek the government’s support to include it in the Connect PNG Road Program.