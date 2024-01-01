WAPENAMANDA ROAD UPDATE

My Mortimer Yangharry

The Wapenamanda – Lower Lai Road Project in Enga Province continues with the National Department of Works in collaboration with the Wapenamanda District Development Authority

Since the commencement of this strategic road project last year, roadworks has already reached the last Awas council ward of the Wapenamanda Local Level Government, bordering the neighboring Kompiam District and Baiyer in the Western Highlands Province with limited funding.

Installation of bridges, construction of side drains plus associated civil works and graveling upgrade works are currently being carried out by South Pacific Construction Company which is a nationally owned company.

Wapenamanda Open MP and Vice Minister for Works and Highways Miki Kaeok highlighted that this vital road project will eventually join Baiyer in the Western Highlands Province and further extend into Madang Province.

The Lower Lai constituency is home to more than 30,000 men, women and children who are using this road link for the transportation of their coffee bags and associated economic purposes as this area is known for its highest yields of coffee throughout the year.

Wapenamanda District is made up of the Wapenamanda Rural LLG and the Tsak LLG with an approximate population of 100,000 people.