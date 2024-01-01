TENNIS YOUNGSTERS REPRESENT PNG IN AUSTRALIAN STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Pictured: Coach Omega Ivuyo (Far left), and Andrew Aisi (Far right)

By Claire Mauta

Papua New Guinea’s Tennis Association’s under 11 boys’ Andrew Aisi and under 15 girls’ Colita Hakena were selected to represent PNG in the Pacific Oceania team at the Australian State Championships in Gold Coast, Australia, this week.

Accompanied was their coach, Omega Ivuyo, who was also selected to be the assistant coach for the Pacific Oceania U11 girls.

Colita, Andrew and their coach Omega, through an invitation tour made possible by International Tennis Federation and Oceania Tennis Federation under the Grand Slam Player Development Programme, participated at the Western Pacific Regional & Pacific Junior Oceania Championships coming off with dominance in their age group and strong performance, qualified them placings in the Pacific Oceania Team.

Port Moresby Racquets Club expressed gratitude to the Oceania Tennis Federation, ITF and PNG Tennis Association for recognizing Andrew and Colita’s talent and for providing them with this opportunity.

More than 160 junior players from around Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific will compete in these prestigious championships held at the KDV Sport Complex. The competition started last Friday and will conclude this Sunday.