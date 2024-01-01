CPL AND NCSL RENEW PARTNERSHIP

Nasfund Contributors Savings & Loan Society Ltd (NCSL) members will now receive 30% discount on all medical prescriptions and a 10% discount on all purchases at City Pharmacy outlet across the country, with certain exclusions such as digital products, baby formula, and concession lines.

This announcement came after City Pharmacy Ltd (CPL) and NCSL renewed their partnership agreement in Port Moresby recently.

This agreement will solidify their commitment to providing exclusive benefits to 100,000 active NCSL members.

The agreement will take effect on November 15 2024 and will remain in effect until either party decides to terminate the agreement with prior notice. This initiative aims to improve access to essential goods and services while promoting savings.

Mr. Pradeep Panda, Head of Pharmacy, shared CPL’s commitment to extending this benefit nationwide. “We aim to be a trusted partner and prefer a more collaborative partnership with all our existing business partners, and this is a step towards that. With CPL’s presence in 19 provinces, this agreement covers all City Pharmacy outlets nationwide. NCSL members in other provinces can simply walk into any City Pharmacy shop in their province of residence, present their NSCL membership ID card, and access the discounts.”