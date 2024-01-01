TWO VOTING METHODS FOR LLG LEADERS

Picture: Local Level Government Affairs Minister Soroi Eoe. File Picture.

By Samantha Solomon

The electing of Local Level Government leaders will use two different methods, says Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs Minister Soroi Eoe.

He said that the two methods of voting are, the people to vote for the ward members and the ward members to vote for the president.

Minister Eoe said that these two methods have been used in the past elections and it is not something new.

“So these two methods have been around, it’s not something new that we’re implemented over the years,” he said.

He said the National Executive Council made the decision after considering the past experiences on those two methods.

“So that’s based on those experiences we found it necessary that we give provincial governments themselves to come back and give indication to the cabinet.” Minister Eoe said.

He said that for Highlands Provinces and Morobe, the ward members elect the president while other provinces, the people elect the president.