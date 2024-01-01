K3 MILLION ON ROAD PROJECT MACHINERY

Road sealing machineries that will be used to seal roads in Wabag District starting with the Birip- Aiyel Valley Road Project: Picture Credit: Mortimer Yangharry.

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Wabag District Development Authority has purchased bitumen surfacing and other associated machinery that will be used to seal the roads throughout the district.

The Wabag District Development Authority has spent a total of K3million to purchase for the road sealing project.

Wabag Open MP and Health Minister Dr. Lino Tom told the people during the launching of the Birip – AIyel Valley Road Project Sealing that, the district is committed to ensure that all council wards in the district are connected by decent roads.

Mr. Tom mentioned that the road sealing machines procured by Wabag district Development Authority will be used to seal all upgraded roads throughout the district starting with the Birip – Aiyel Valley Road Project which also opens up economic opportunities for people living in the Wapenamanda Rural Local Level Government and the Tsak Local Level Government respectively of Wapenamanda District as the road passes through villages along the electoral borders of these two districts.

Since 2018, Wabag District Development Authority has built up to 20 rural road links, opening up road links to remote and isolated areas since time immemorial.