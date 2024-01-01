By Samantha Solomon

In the recent announcement on the availability of grade 10 and 12 examination results by education secretary Dr Uke Kombra, he has also announced the top schools in the country for both grades.

For 2024 academic year 77,413 students sat for the grade 10 National Examinations in Papua New Guinea, and 32,863 students sat for the grade 12 National Examinations.

The number of grades 10s has increased by 800 compared to last year and for the grade 12 the number has increased by 1600.

Of the 482 high and secondary schools the top five schools were:

La Selle Secondary Anditale High school St Charles Lwanga Secondary Brandi secondary School Pitipais Secondary school

And for the grade 12s out of the 225 secondary schools the top 5 system schools were

Pitipais Secondary school Mount Hagen Secondary School Paglum Secondary School Marianville secondary School Lihir secondary School .

For the schools of excellence Kerevat National School of Excellence in East New Britain province was ranked number one in the grade 12 examination results followed by Wawin National School of Excellence in Morobe Province, and on the third placing was Sogeri National School of Excellence.

Also for the private schools were Paradise Secondary School ranked 1st placing in both grades 10 and 12 examination results.