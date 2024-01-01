NAMBAWAN SUPER WELCOMES NEW TRUSTEE DIRECTOR

Nambawan Super Limited (NSL), announced the appointment of Mr. Arthur Sam as an Independent Trustee Director to the NSL Board yesterday.

According to the Superannuation Limited, Mr. Sam will serve on three key committees including the Membership Committee, Audit & Risk Committee, and the Investment Committee.

He has over 26 years of accounting experience and currently serves as the Managing Partner and Head of Assurance & Advisory at Sam Kiak & Tubangliu (SKT) Certified Practicing Accountants.

In addition to his accounting expertise, Mr. Sam has an extensive background as a director, having most recently served on the Board of BSP Financial Group Limited.

With his significant experience within Papua New Guinea’s Financial Sector, NSL looks forward to the immediate and impactful contributions he will bring to the Board from the outset, that will benefit NSL’s 228,319 members nationwide.

The NSL Board have offered the job to Mr. Sam with a three-year term, that is in line with the Bank of Papua New Guinea’s (BPNG) Prudential Standards related to Corporate Governance for Authorised Superannuation Fund Directors.

The Directors’ terms may be extended or renewed, with a maximum tenure of nine years.