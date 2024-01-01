THIRSTY FOR MERCH PROMOTION 2ND DRAW

By Lorraine Jimal

Pacific Industries announced it’s second set of winners at Boroko Foodworld in Port Moresby today.

Following the success of the first draw of Pepsi’s Thirsty for Merch National Consumer Promotion, another 32 lucky winners received exclusive Pepsi merch packs valued at K2,500 each.

These packs were filled with 17 items including sun glasses, socks, bags, cap and more.

Altogether this promotion is valued at one million kina.

This is the second in a series of five exciting draw events that will take place leading into the festive season.

To enter the promotion, simply buy two cans of Pepsi products to participate in the draw.

The draw is announced every two weeks.

It is noted that Pacific Industries Limited is a leading beverage company in Papua New Guinea known for producing and distributing a variety of well-loved soft drinks under the Pepsi brand.

According to the company, through initiatives like this promotion, it continues to engage with local communities, offering exciting experiences and prizes to Pepsi customers across the country.