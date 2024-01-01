TECHNICAL JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL LAUNCED

By Edward Luke

The new Urii Technical Junior High School in Otomo village in Kutubu Local Level Government will provide educational opportunities for youths in the Urri region, Fasu, and the wider area of Kutubu area.

Chairman of the Aporo Urri Resource Owners Association, Paul Yawe said, the school will offer dual curriculum, providing equal opportunities for children to be educated and contribute positively to their communities.

He said it will also give a second chance to grades eight, 10, and 12 drop outs to venture into practical training within the project areas of Kutubu.

During the school’s launch Mr. Yawe emphasized the importance of community engagement, urging the locals to abide by laws and protect the service being established.

In addition, Santos Foundation Operations Manager Mr. Anthony Uteris said, Santos will be committed to work in partnership to develop Urri Techinal Junior High School.

The establishment of Aporo Urri was supported by Santos Foundation.