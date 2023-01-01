By Jim John



Students attending the Kiunga Secondary School in North Fly District of Western Province have been urged to take ownership of learning facilities.



This is to ensure all existing facilities are kept well for better education.



Former school principal Mr Sowati Ole told the students during their 45th Grade 10 and 22nd Grade 12 graduation ceremony held in Kiunga last year.



He said classrooms, desks, learning materials, water tanks and others within the school’s vicinity must be used wisely as the school has been struggling for over a decade to upgrade classrooms, science laboratory among others including staff houses.



“Financial constraints have been the major hindrance to upgrade the school so students, it is your responsibility to take care of learning facilities.” said Mr Ole.



He has also encouraged students to prioritize their education to become good leaders in the future.



Over 600 students have been enrolled for this academic year and normal classes begins this week.



Meanwhile, the school administration advised parents and students that boarding facilities are incomplete because all dormitories had undergone maintenance work since 2020.



The school has been providing boarding facilities since its establishment in early 1960’s but cannot do so this year due to incomplete facilities.



The current new dormitories are still in need of cubicle beddings, tables and chairs for students to use, therefore, KSS is expected to reopen its boarding facilities next year.