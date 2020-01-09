Solomon Islands: PNG added to measles affected countries

Air Niugini has advised that passengers traveling from PNG to the Solomon Islands are now required to provide proof of Measles vaccination. This is effective as of 20th January 2020.

This follows directives from the Solomon Islands Ministry of Health, who added PNG as one of the Measles “affected” countries, along with New Zealand.

The Solomon Ministry of Health advises that it is mandatory to fill in a Traveller Health Declaration Card before entering the Solomon Islands.

Proof of Vaccination will be in the form of a vaccine card, vaccination records for proof of immunization for children, and medical certificate from a recognized medical practitioner/hospital.

These requirements are not applicable for infants less than 6 months of age, pregnant women, and passengers transiting through PNG where the original port of departure is not an affected country.

Solomon Islands first made the announcement in December 2019 for everyone to receive the vaccination as a requirement prior to traveling into the country.