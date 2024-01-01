LOCALS ATTACK POGERA GOLD MINE WORKERS CAMP

Picture credit: Mortimer Yangharry

By Mortimer Yangharry



Enga Provincial Police Commander Chief Superintendent Fred Yakasa gave a comprehensive update on addressing the recent attack on the Suyan New Porgera Limited Camp by local landowners earlier this week.

“On the 31st of July 2024, the Suyan Community in Porgera attacked the Sayun New Porgera Limited Camp. The locals attacked with high-powered firearms when security forces engaged against them to protect the set up and the mine,” CSP Yakasa said.



He revealed that the gun battle lasted about three hours, but there was no report of casualties on either side. “The tribesman were pushed out by security forces and stabilize the situation on the ground,” he said.



The former diplomat said that the camp was closed while the situation is tense and is being monitored closely. “Extra security personnel will be deployed to beef up the strength already on the ground,” Yakasa said.

The Suyan New Porgera Limited Camp is where mine workers are accommodated and fed accordingly.