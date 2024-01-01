SDP SUPPORTS MARAPE

By Samantha Solomon

The Social Democratic Party as reaffirmed their support towards Prime Minister James Marape this afternoon in Port Moresby.

In a media conference this afternoon Party leader for Social Democratic Party, Powes Parkop said that as a party they would continue to support Prime Minister Tomorrow during the vote of no confidence.

He said like many other governments there were challenges being faced by the current regime thus they are addressing them.

Another party member and minister for Defence Dr. Billy Joseph said changing the Prime Minister was a serious matter and his party is taking it seriously.

He said no quick fix to all the issues that are being faced in the country.

Member for Moresby south and Minister for Foreign Affairs Justin Tkatchenko said that they need stability and continuity and there is no need for change.

Social Democratic Party is a major coalition party to the Marape Rosso government with six members.

The total number of the ruling regime stands at 78 both PANGU and coalition as of this afternoon.