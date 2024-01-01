CCDA MOMASE REGIONAL WORKSHOP ON GREENHOUSE GAS

Climate Change Development Authority (CCDA) held a critical three-days consultation workshop to prepare for Papua New Guineafirst Biennial Transparency Report (BTR) on the improvement of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) inventory in agriculture and livestock sectors in Momase Region.

According to CCDA the key stakeholders who attended the workshop were from Madang, East Sepik, Sandaun and the Morobe Provinces. The workshop was supported by Expertise France with funding from the European Union through the national component of the European Union-funded Forestry-Climate Change-Biodiversity (EU-FCCB) Program for Papua New Guinea.

Agriculture sector is a significant emission source in PNG, and the forthcoming BTR, including National Inventory Report would provide detailed information on anthropogenic GHG emissions and removals within this sector.

Acting General Manager for the Measurement, Reporting and Verification and National Communication Mr. William Lakain highlighted the importance of submitting the BTR as mandated by the Paris Agreement.

He emphasized the significance of this workshop in overcoming challenges related to data collection, particularly for the GHG inventory in the agriculture and livestock sectors.

Mr. Lakain thanked the Expertise France for supporting the workshop and expressed gratitude to all participants for their contributions.

He underscored the vital role each participant plays in data collection and the collective effort required to fight climate change in PNG.

CCDA looks forward to continued collaboration with all stakeholders to achieve these important objectives and to ensure PNG meets its commitments under the Paris Agreement.

The workshop started on July 29 and ended on July 31. Similar workshops will be held in NGI, Highlands and the Southern Regions.