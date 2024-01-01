NEW CHAPTER FOR TISA

Teachers Savings and Loan Society unveiled its new logo recently, celebrating the incredible journey of an organization that built its legacy over 50 years of service in Papua New Guinea.

TISA’s new brand reflects on the evolution of TISA. The growth and transformation over the last 50 years of people helping people.

TISA Group Chief Executive Officer, Michael Koisen remarked on the progress of TISA over the years saying the defining relationship between the shareholders and the board, is trust and attribute the success of TISA to the mutual trust that Papua New Guineans had for each other.

“That idea has grown over the years into building a financial institution for Papua New Guineans and our new brand captures the essence of our organization as it transitions to a Bank.”

As TISA expands, so too will the opportunities for local entrepreneurs to access capital, grow their businesses, and contribute to job creation. This is the core of nation-building and is what makes our work important.

TISA Group Chairman Gabriel Tai said TISA’s story began over 50 years ago with the purpose to serve Teachers – men and women whose purpose was to build the future of Papua New Guinea by educating our children.

“They understood the power of collective savings and the strength that comes from unity. From that foundation, we have grown into a financial institution that has now become a symbol of empowerment

for all Papua New Guineans,” he said.

The new brand commences the new chapter in the history of TISA with the aim to bring more opportunities to our people.