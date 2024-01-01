PM ANNOUNCES DEPLOYMENT OF POLICE TO PORGERA

Prime Minister James Marape announced yesterday the deployment of additional police personnel to reinforce the 100-strong Police and PNG Defence Force contingent already stationed in Enga.

The deployment was aimed to address the escalating law and-order crisis in the Porgera Valley.

He also confirmed that the Cabinet would deliberate on extending the State-of-Emergency in Porgera.

” Once confirmed, we will officially announce the implementation of a State-of-Emergency in Porgera,” stated Prime Minister Marape.

“The decision to declare the State-of-Emergency was delayed due to the road conditions, which hampered the movement of additional security personnel.” He added.

It was noted that despite efforts, the mobilisation of security forces into Porgera has been delayed by landslips along the Wabag-Porgera Road, limiting access to only four-wheel drive vehicles.

However, critical reinforcements were reported to have successfully navigated the challenging terrain and arrived on the ground.

The Cabinet meeting will determine the scope of the State-of-Emergency in the region “We have issued strict directives to the police to target and clamp down on those responsible for lawlessness, particularly the illegal possession of firearms, alcohol sales, and other criminal activities. Porgera is vital to our country, especially with the ongoing operations of the mine,” the Prime Minister stressed.

“Normal operations at the mine will resume once we restore full control and security in the area,” Prime Minister assured.