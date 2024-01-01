PAPUA NEW GUINEAN EXCELS IN MALAYSIA

Former SP Brewery staff member Andrew Tobe has been appointed as the Cluster Cyber Security Officer for the Heineken company in Malaysia, Laos, and Myanmar.

Originally from the Autonomous Region of Bougainville and Milne Bay Province, Andrew grew up in Port Moresby.

After completing his secondary education at the Port Moresby National School of Excellence in 2004 he furthered his studies at Papua New Guinea University of Technology graduating in 2008.

Life was challenging for Andrew after his father passed away back in 1992, leaving his mother as the sole provider and caretaker.

Despite the financial difficulties that he went through, Andrew was determined to succeed. This was the drive that propelled him to earn a scholarships needed to continue his education.

“I dedicated myself to studying rigorously to achieve good grades, which were crucial in winning those scholarships. The hard work and perseverance paid off, and I was able to secure the financial support needed to pursue my academic goals,” says Andrew.

“My mother was an incredible source of strength and resilience, and we managed to overcome the many obstacles life threw our way. These experiences have undoubtedly shaped who I am today and has instilled a deep sense of perseverance and determination in me,” he added.

In January 2024, Andrew embarked on a six month in-person Short-Term Assignment with Henineken Myanmar as the Cluster Cyber Security Officer for three Henineken breweries located in Myanmar, Laos, and Malaysia.

Building on the success of his initial assignment, Andrew was also appointed as the PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) Manager for Henineken Malaysia Berhad and his Short-term assignment was extended to December 2024.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions during the Short-Term Assignments, Andrew was offered the position of Cluster Cyber Security Officer for the Heineken operations in Malaysia, Laos and Myanmar and will operate from Malaysia.