HIRI-KOIARI MP DONATES POLICE VEHICLE TO CENTRAL POLICE COMMAND

By James Guken

Hiri-Koiari MP and Hiri-Koiari District Development Authority, Chairman Keith Idihu, has donated a police vehicle to the Central Police Command to support law enforcement in his electorate.

The vehicle, valued at K180,000, is part of a broader plan by the District Development Authority (DDA) to assist the police in addressing law and order challenges.

During the handover, MP Idihu presented the vehicle key to the Commander of the National Capital District (NCD) and Central Provinces, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Benjamin Turi.

In his remarks, Idihu acknowledged the police force’s efforts in tackling law and order issues in both the Hiri-Koiari District and Central Province.

Idihu emphasized that maintaining law and order is a shared responsibility, and the DDA had taken the initiative to purchase the first of four planned vehicles for the police.

He highlighted that this donation would help improve policing services in areas such as Vanapa Brown, Laloki, Papalealea, Sogeri Road, Gaire, Bautama, and other parts of Central Province.

“I recognize the need to support our police, and this donation is one way to assist them in carrying out their vital work,” said MP Idihu. “It is crucial to provide our officers with the resources they need.”

Commander Turi expressed his gratitude for the timely donation, noting that the vehicle would significantly enhance police operations in both the Central Province and the Hiri-Koiari District. He also reminded the officers who will be using the vehicle to take good care of it and ensure it serves its intended purpose.

“We appreciate this generous contribution, which will improve our ability to serve the community,” Commander Turi said. “However, any misuse of the vehicle will result in appropriate charges.”

This donation is part of the Hiri-Koiari District’s ongoing commitment to improving security and supporting the police in their efforts to create safer communities in both the district and the wider province.