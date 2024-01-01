OUSTED MP FILES APPLICATION SEEKING LEAVE TO REVIEW DECISION OF HIS DISMISSAL

By Mortimer Yangharry

Court ousted Kundiawa Gembogl Open MP and former Mining Minister Muguwa Dilu (pictured) has filed an application seeking leave to review the National Court decision of Deputy Chief Justice Ambeng Kandakasi dismissing him as an MP recently on June 6, 2024.

Lawyer for the petitioner Emmanuel Isaac representing William Gogl Onglo confirmed that the application was filed before the National Court last week Friday June 14, 2024 and served on his client on Monday.

Isaac mentioned that the Waigani National Court will hear Dilu’s application seeking to dispense with the time requirements to fast track the hearing of his leave application this afternoon where he will oppose Dilu’s application accordingly.

This National Court Review Application will be the second attempt for appeal after the Supreme Court before Justice Derek Hartsthorn who sat to hear a contested application for leave to review an interlocutory decision of the National Court (decision) was dismissed in its entirety on Monday June 10, 2024.

Meanwhile, the National Court Decision of June 6, 2024 delivered by the Deputy Chief Justice Ambeng Kandakasi giving 30 Days to the Electoral Commission ordering a recount of ballot papers and to declare a winner for the Kundiawa Gembogl Open Seat still stands.