OFFICIAL PRIORITISE STAFF WELFARE

Picture: From left Judiciary Staff Services Secretary, Mr. Niehodemus Mosoro , other senior officers and Chief Commissioner of Land Commission of Papua New Guinea Mr. Molean Kilepak fourth in the row. File Picture.

By Lorraine Jimal

The new National Judiciary Staff Services Secretary, Mr. Niehodemus Mosoro will priorities staff welfare as he takes on his new role.

Mr. Niehodemus who was recently sworn in by PNG Governor General Sir Bob Dadae along with the Chief Commissioner of Land Commission of Papua New Guinea, Mr. Molean Kilepak in Port Moresby.

“The welfare and wellbeing of the judges will be a high priority for me. I look forward to support the chief justice and all the judges in terms of the reform.” Mr. Mosoro said.

Chief Commissioner of Land Commission of Papua New Guinea Mr. Molean Kilepak has appreciated the appointment. He will be serving for three years.

“We like to share our appreciation to the chairman and all the members for having the trust and confidence in our appointments, we will surely do our best work to uphold the constitution, enabling the legislative frame work and to progress the country forward,” he said.

Justice and Attorney General Minister Pila Niningi, congratulated the officers for the outstanding performances qualifications saying many had applied but those two officers have met the requirements.