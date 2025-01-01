COMMUNITY SUPPORTS TERTIARY STUDENTS WITH FUNDS

The Yanaitin Tribe in the Aipinimanda community in Wabag Rural Local Level Government of Enga Province have contributed a total of K3,000 to assist tertiary students in travelling back to their respective institutions.

Aipinimanda Ward 41 Councillor Johnson Kondaikali acknowledged the clan members of Yapokon and Kaleprae for their generosity in valuing human resource development in the community.

Councillor Kondaikali initiated this community contribution program with the support of the Aipinimanda Students Association Incorporated (ASAI).

ASAI was formed several years ago by tertiary students from the Yapokon and Kaleprae clans of Aipinimanda village to foster community support in integral human resource development.

ASAI spokesman Harty Kipan indicated that the community contributions program will continue with the community’s full support and blessings.

Kipan highlighted that more than a dozen students from the Aipinimanda community will be attending tertiary institutions throughout the country and the community contributions received will be equally divided among the students to assist them with their travel allowances.