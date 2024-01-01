NEW JAMES MARAPE PRIMARY SCHOOL OPENS

Prime Minister James Marape and Central Governor Rufina Peter in a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the new James Marape Primary School in Lilo Village, Goilala, Central Province recently.

The new James Marape Primary School was constructed at a total cost of K1.7 million.

K1 million was funded by the National Government, whilst the Goilala District Development Authority contributed K700,000 to the initiative.

These funds were utilized to build six classrooms, an administrative building, two permanent staff residences and is actively constructing additional houses. The school was an initiative of late the Goilala MP William Samb.

Prime Minister Marape praised current Goilala MP Casmiro Aia, for his dedication to advancing education in his district.

“Knowledge is power, and education is the key to success. This is a very auspicious moment for the people of Lilo, Tapini, and Goilala District. Although only K1 million was what your government allocated for this school construction project, you didn’t say it was not enough. You rose to the occasion and built a wonderful primary school here,” stated Prime Minister Marape.

Further support came from Kairuku MP Peter Isoaimo who pledged K100,000; Moresby Northwest MP Lohia Boe Samuel committed K50,000 and Works and Highways Minister Solan Mirisim pledged to provide school uniforms for students and teachers.