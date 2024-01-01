MP PASSES ON

The Regional Member for Bougainville Peter Tsimalili Jnr has announced the passing of member for Central Bougainville Simon Dumarinu at the Arawa Hospital earlier this morning.

Late MP Dumarinu was elected by the people of Central Bougainville in the 2022 National General Election.

Regional Member for Bougainville and Minister for Internal Security Peter Tsamili Jnr said in a statement.

The late MP who is known by many was a true servant of Bougainville.

He devoted his life to the service of the people as a seminarian, an ordained priest, a peace builder, and most recently as the Member for Central Bougainville.

Late MP Dumarinu was born on 4th April 1956 and spent his early years in Central Bougainville, attending primary school in Deomori.

He undertook his secondary schooling at St Joseph’s High School in Rigu, before matriculating from the Passam National High School in East Sepik Province in 1980.

In 1981 the late MP travelled to Fiji where he embarked upon his spiritual training, returning to study at the Holy Spirit College, Bomana in 1983.

Ordained as a priest in 1990, Father Simon returned to Bougainville during the crisis where he provided comfort and support to those who suffered the long war.

He played an instrumental role in supporting the Bougainville peace process that led to end hostilities in 1997 and signing of the Bougainville Peace Agreement in 2001.

From 1999 to 2006 the late Dumarinu worked as a missionary in the Solomon Islands.

On his return to Bougainville, he worked as a Marist Regional Superior.

He ran for the President seat of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville in 2015 and 2020, before being elected as Member for Central Bougainville.

Late MP Dumarinu was a true man of the people and he will be greatly missed.

May his soul Rest in Eternal Peace.