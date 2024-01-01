MASARE SAYS NATIONAL CENSUS IS PROGRESSING WELL

Despite many challenges the 2024 National Census has been progressing well, says

Administrative Services Minister Richard Masere.

While giving updates on the National Census, Minister Masere assured the public that the

census had been progressing well despite adverse weather conditions and the logistical

challenges posed by Papua New Guinea’s vast rural areas.

“We have managed to cover most of Papua New Guinea by now. The New Guinea Islands

Region is 99% completed, and we’re just awaiting data from the Autonomous Region of

Bougainville to wrap up.” Masere said.

He emphasized that even the remote and inaccessible areas like Kaintiba, Oksapmin and

Telefomin, who lacked road access, had been reached with census materials through helicopter

companies.

Minister Masere is confident that the census would be completed by August 24, 2024, with all

outstanding allowances to be paid promptly.

“All census funds are kept by the Department of Finance and are paid out on requests from

provinces. We want to make sure that all enumerators are paid.” He said.

He further reassured the nation that the census will be completed on time with the full

utilization of the K150 million allocated for the exercise.

“We are very confident that we will complete the census on time, despite the many problems,

which we have successfully overcome,” he said.