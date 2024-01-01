Despite many challenges the 2024 National Census has been progressing well, says
Administrative Services Minister Richard Masere.
While giving updates on the National Census, Minister Masere assured the public that the
census had been progressing well despite adverse weather conditions and the logistical
challenges posed by Papua New Guinea’s vast rural areas.
“We have managed to cover most of Papua New Guinea by now. The New Guinea Islands
Region is 99% completed, and we’re just awaiting data from the Autonomous Region of
Bougainville to wrap up.” Masere said.
He emphasized that even the remote and inaccessible areas like Kaintiba, Oksapmin and
Telefomin, who lacked road access, had been reached with census materials through helicopter
companies.
Minister Masere is confident that the census would be completed by August 24, 2024, with all
outstanding allowances to be paid promptly.
“All census funds are kept by the Department of Finance and are paid out on requests from
provinces. We want to make sure that all enumerators are paid.” He said.
He further reassured the nation that the census will be completed on time with the full
utilization of the K150 million allocated for the exercise.
“We are very confident that we will complete the census on time, despite the many problems,
which we have successfully overcome,” he said.
MASARE SAYS NATIONAL CENSUS IS PROGRESSING WELL
Despite many challenges the 2024 National Census has been progressing well, says