MUTHUVEL EXPRESSES CONCERN OVER FUNDING DELAYS

Governor Sasindran Muthuvel presenting the K200,000 cheque to the School of Nursing last Friday.

West New Britain Governor Sasindran Muthuvel has expressed deep concern regarding significant delays and shortfalls in the disbursement of essential funds critical to the province’s development.

Governor Muthuvel expressed this while presenting a K200,000 PSIP grant to the WNB School of Nursing recently.

“It is deeply concerning that a very crucial school has not received a single toea for nearly 10 months now. Without any provincial government support, this school would have closed long ago on the government’s watch.” Mr. Muthuvel said.

“I am also deeply concerned about the province’s finances. Only 30 percent of our functional grants have been released to date. The last funding batch was released five months ago in April.

The government has not completed cash transfers for warrants issued in May and June. Furthermore, no warrants or cash released for the months of July, August, and September. These funds are vital for maintaining and improving education, transport, agriculture, and law and order sectors within the province.” Governor Muthuvel said.

Principal Mrs. Molly Marava confirmed that the Nursing college had not received any operational funds since the start of 2024.

She said that institution had survived using the provincial government’s development budget, receiving an initial K200,000 from the trust development fund in July 2024 and now the second cheque of K200,000 from PSIP allocation which equated to a total of K400,000 in provincial funding in the last 9 months.