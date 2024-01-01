IRON ROOFING FOR MOROBE LLG

Huon Gulf MP Jason Peter has announced the purchase of the iron roofing for the Morobe Local Level Government aimed at enhancing infrastructure and improving the livelihoods of the communities

“This initiative reflects our dedication to bettering the lives of our people, as part of “Operation Rausim Morota”. Mr. Peter said.

Peter who is also the minister for Community Development Youths and Religion has reminded all the coordinators from Morobe LLG who involved in this project to submit the final list of 42 beneficiaries to the Electoral Office.

“Your cooperation and prompt submission are essential to ensuring the distribution process proceeds smoothly and efficiently.”

“Thank you for your unwavering commitment to this initiative. Together, we continue to build a stronger and more prosperous future for our people, striving toward the realization of Morning Stars.” He said.