LAGAIP SANGAI FESTIVAL TO BE HELD NEXT WEEKEND

By Mortimer Yangharry

The 5th Lagaip Sangai Festival will be held at the Laiagam Station Oval in the new Lagaip District of Enga Province next weekend.

Laigap Sangai Festival Director Tony Sulupin confirmed that this cultural festival has been moved to the Laiagam Station Oval for collective participation from the Pilikambi, Lagaip and Surinki constituencies of the district.

This National Cultural Commission accredited festival will be officially opened on Friday, August 23, and ends on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

This is an annual two day event exclusively showcasing the rich traditional cultures, singsings, and rituals from the Lagaip District.

Live music will also be provided by the Sangai Studio.