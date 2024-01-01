RABAUL PROVINCIAL HOSPITAL NEW MORTUARY

Provincial Member Michael Marum and Acting Chief Executive Officer of the ENBPHA Dr. Danny Toti inspecting the new Mortuary at the Rabaul Provincial Hospital.

Rabaul Provincial Hospital in Nonga has opened a new mortuary which can hold up to 20 bodies recently.

This new facility costs K200,000 and will help the hospital meet the community’s needs better.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of East New Britain Provincial Health Authority Dr. Danny Toti, said that this new mortuary was important because the hospital has seen more violent incidents in the area. This means that bodies have been stored longer while waiting for post-mortem checks.

“This new mortuary will help families during their tough times,” said Dr. Toti.

He thanked the government for its support in making these improvements.

The East New Britain Provincial Government, led by Michael Marum, helped secure funding for these upgrades.

Mr. Marum said that this mortuary would help clear up concerns on social media about the government not supporting the hospital.

Along with the new mortuary, a new generator has also been added to provide a steady power supply to the hospital all day and night.

Chairman of the ENB Provincial Health Authority Board Nick Lyons mentioned that the hospital’s original facilities, built in the 1960s, need a lot of improvements.

Mr. Lyons added that Rabaul Provincial Hospital serves as a referral center for the New Guinea Islands Region and was hiring skilled doctors from Port Moresby to improve care quality.

These improvements mark a new beginning for Rabaul Provincial Hospital, showing its commitment to better healthcare for the community.