JIWAKA HEALTH WORKERS UNDERGO TRAINING

By John Mori

Health workers from Jiwaka Province have undergo a vital health information capacity building training in Goroka.

Jiwaka Provincial administrator Mr. Rick Kogen described the training as important to improve system of collecting data and statistics in capacity building in planning, budgeting, program and other aspects.

Mr. Kogen said Jiwaka Province is a newly Province and urged all Government sectors to collectively work together for the good of the province.

Mr. Kogen said mainstream data collection is vital to help Jiwaka Provincial health authority to capitalise and manage health services in the province.

Chief executive officer for Jiwaka Provincial health authority Mr. Thadius Turi thanked all the health officers in the province for attending the information training that would boost and have a great impact on our health operation in the province in line with national health plan 2021- 2027.

Mr. Turi said, “we will rely heavily on the data including the national health to ensure we do things correctly and accurately.”

He acknowledged the partnership with Provincial Government and churches in health sector.

Such workshop would strengthen the strategic planning, budgeting process and program effectively with all data and information in line with national health plan.

“Our world has already changing rapidly and it good for us to understand and operate in digital environment.” He added.

The training commences today and will end on Thursday.