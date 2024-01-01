WARLORD SURRENDERS TO POLICE

The surrender of the M16 firearm to the Laiagam Police Station Commander Senior Sergant Sam Begofa yesterday at Wanepop Catholic Parish, Pilikambi Local Level Government in Lagaip District.

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Ambai clan of Wanepop village in the Lagaip District in Enga Province set history by surrendering a high powered firearm to police yesterday.

Wanepop Community Spokesman Tony Sulupin reported that in a small but meaningful event organized at Wanepop, the Ambai clan had surrendered their M16 rifle in the presence of Chief Ombudsman Commissioner Richard Pangen, Laiagam Police Station Commander Senior Sergant Sam Begofa witnessed by the Laipian and Kaimul Tribes of the Pilikambi Local Level Government.

Sulupin highlighted that local warlord Christine Dominic who possessed the gun and caused a series of problems in the past years voluntarily surrendered the weapon saying he not only gave in the gun but himself as well urging his clansmen to surrender themselves to embrace changes.

Chief Ombudsman Commissioner Richard Pangen applauded the initiative of the Ambai clan saying other warring factions in the community and those in possession of firearms must follow the footsteps of the Ambai clan.

Laiagam Police Station Commander Senior Sergant Sam Begofa acknowledged the initiative saying it was the first of its kind in the district where people surrendered powerful weapons to maintain peace and solve law and order problems in the community.

The Waneop village hosts several important government institutions along with the Waneop Catholic Church serving the people of both the Lagaip and Pilikambi LLGs that make up the newly created Lagaip District.