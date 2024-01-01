FIRST JIWAKA GRA 12 CAREER EXPO

By John Mori

Grade 12 students from eight secondary schools in Jiwaka Province have participated in a two-day carrier expo to prepare them for the higher institution choices.

The expo will enable them to learn about the requirements, courses offered and know about various institutions in the country to build their interest going forward in their education journey.

The institutions including, University of Papua New Guinea, PNG University of Technology in Lae, Divine Word University, University of Goroka, Nazarene Bible college and nursing college, Don Bosco Technical school in Barawagi, PNG Defence Force, PNG Constabulary Police and correctional services in Barawagi in Simbu.

Principal advicer for education division in Jiwaka Province Mr. Andrew Kuk said the career expo would create opportunity for grade 12 students to participate by showcasing their intellectual potential and ability to compete to pursue their interest in education journey and pathway today and into the future.

The two days expo was officially commissioned by Jiwaka Provincial administrator Mr. Rick Kogen .

Mr Kogen commended education division in Jiwaka for the initiative and thank Jiwaka Provincial Government for funding assistance towards education division for making the expo possible and held today.

Mr. Kogen said, “Jiwaka is a newly Province and we all must collectively working together to create conducive environment in all sectors.

He said career expo is a historical event creating holistic platform for our children and we should be proud of it and embrace with positive insight and support it and any forms.

Jiwaka Provincial Government is now putting a lots of emphasis on education pillar and sift focus on education and he thank Provincial member Simon Kawi.

The expo started today and will ends tomorrow.