CALL FOR SOUTHERN REGION MPS

By Samantha Solomon

Member for Samarai Murua Isis Henry Leonard has called on the Southern Region Members to leave the government and join the opposition to form a new government.

He said this after the funds diversion from Gulf to Enga province recently.

Mr. Leonard said that the members needed to see what was happening around them and move to change the government.

“I’d like to call on all our Papuan leaders right now in the government to now reconsider their position and to follow what the governor of gulf is doing.” he said.

He called for unity of Papuan Regiion members of parliament.

“I see today is a great opportunity for us to unite the southern if we can unite and I believe with the unity we can change the government.” Mr. Leonard said

He said that if this decision was not being considered by the Papuan Region MPs this decision would haunt them in the near future.

“It is our people who will mandate us back not the party based on our performance, based on what we do for our people and the districts.”