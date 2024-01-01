TELIKOM ISSUES IMPORTANT NOTICE TO SUBSCRIBERS USING 2G REDiSIM

Telikom Limited has issued an urgent notice to its subscribers using the 2G REDiSIM, with numbers beginning with 75 or 76. Telikom is urging customers to upgrade to a 4G blue SIM before the deadline on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

Subscribers are advised to visit their nearest Telikom business office or Telikom retail outlet to receive their new 4G SIM card at no cost. When visiting, customers must bring their current REDiSIM and a valid form of photo identification. Telikom staff will facilitate the SIM upgrade and ensure that any existing credit balance is transferred to the new 4G SIM.

The transition to the 4G blue SIM is a crucial step for Telikom as the 2G REDiSIM will be deactivated after Wednesday 14th August 2024. This upgrade is part of Telikom’s broader initiative to enhance network services and offer a better customer experience. The move is also aimed at aligning with global telecommunication trends and providing subscribers with access to additional value-added services.

For more details or assistance, customers can contact Telikom’s Customer Care on 1555, or email customercare@telikom.com.pg, or visit the company’s website.