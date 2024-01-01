AIR NIUGINI INCREASE FLIGHTS TO HONG KONG

Air Niugini has increased its direct flights between Port Moresby and Hong Kong from three to four flights per week, effective today , Monday 01 st July 2024. The additional service operates every Monday, adding to the existing Wednesday, Friday and Sunday flights.

The airline has been providing the flight between Port Moresby and Hong Kong, for over 30 years now. The Acting Chief Executive Officer, Mr Gary Seddon said Hong Kong is a global hub and with the increase in flight frequency, it ensures there is capacity and convenience for the airline’s business and leisure travellers, as well as cargo shippers.

He said “Hong Kong is a global financial and aviation hub, with onward flight connections to over 200 destinations with codeshare partner, Cathay Pacific, and other partner airlines, which is an opportunity the business community can take advantage of.

“For leisure travellers, you can explore and enjoy the city’s vibrant streets and discover for yourself the diverse cultures, culinary excellence, and people.” All Air Niugini’s Port Moresby / Hong flights are operated by our comfortable wide body Boeing 767 aircraft.