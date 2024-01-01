WANTOK FROZEN TARO LAUNCHED

Pictured: Reps of CPL Group of Companies along with Wantok Frozen Taro MD, Dr. Pulotu Mccarthy (second from right) and Nari Chairman, Nimo Kama (far right)

By Malinta Yopolo

Stop and Shop (SNS) Waigani Central now has a brand new product in stock. The Wantok Frozen Taro in partnership with CPL Group of Companies and the National Agriculture Research Institute launched its first domestic export of frozen taro at the SNS Waigani Central yesterday.

Operating for 9 months now in Papua New Guinea, Wantok Frozen taro has already exported internationally to New Zealand and is now looking forward to exporting to Australia and the United States.

Apart from taro, the agribusiness will also be producing cassava, yams and kaukau. These four root crops will be the main exports

A challenge currently faced by the agribusiness is the duration of the shipment of fresh produce to New Zealand.

The Managing Director of Wantok Frozen Taro, Dr Pulotu McCarthy said it takes two weeks for the product to reach New Zealand which distorts the freshness of the taro.

He added that the government’s intervention in providing direct flights to New Zealand will greatly assist the business.

Chairman for NARI, Nimo Kama said people create employment for themselves when they produce locally.

He added that NARI has the latest Technologies to support local farmers in the country, and encouraged local farmers to come to NARI for support.