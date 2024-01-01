TWO FEMALE FOREIGN NATIONALS DETAINED

The PNG Customs has detected and seize a 15.02kg of cocaine worth more than K12 million or A$5.2 million at the Jacksons International Airport in Port Moresby on the 7th of December.

The two foreign individuals that were in possession of the cocaine were bound for Brisbane Australia on a Qanta’s flight.

Customs Chief Commissioner David Towe said the drugs could have been sold for A$5.2 million on the streets in Australia if PNG Customs had not detected and seized the illegal cargo.

The Chief Commissioner stated “Customs remains vigilant in its efforts to combat drug trafficking and protect the nation’s borders from criminal elements.”

The individuals, who had entered PNG on 2nd of December, 2024, under the guise of tourists, were aged 20 and 23 respectively.

He said the two female foreign nationals with Portuguese passport holders were detained on the same day at the airport.

Commissioner Towa said the inspection revealed that both passengers were in possession of a total of thirteen (13) pieces of a swathed concealed white crystalline powder.

Subsequent testing confirmed the presence of cocaine. The passengers were therefore detained and handed over to the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary for further investigations. The Chief Commissioner added that Customs will also conduct a parallel investigation relating to breaches of the Customs Act.