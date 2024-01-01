PRIME MINISTER TO VISIT ESP

By James Guken

Prime Minister James Marape will visit East Sepik Province on the 22nd of this month to address people from Maprik and Yangoru-Saussia District.

Minister for International Trade and Investment & Yangoru-Saussia MP, Richard Maru said: “The Prime Minister has a number of critical issues to address while in the province including the rise in crime and lawlessness in the province, the very bad state of the Sepik Highway from Wewak to Lumi in Sandaun Province, the completion of the new Yangoru Mobile Barracks to beef up police manpower in the province, the development of the Hayfield Airport to a Level 2 Airport, and the completion of the Stage 1 of Maprik District Hospital. We will also launch the building of the new Yangoru-Saussia District Hospital Project.”