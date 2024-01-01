PNG ECONOMY REACH K113BILLION, SAYS PM

By Samantha Solomon

Prime Minster James Marape says, Papua New Guineas Economy has grown from K25billion in 2008 to K113billion this year.

Mr. Marape said this during the 10th year commemoration PNG LNG Project in Port Moresby recently.

In a statement Mr. Marape said that PNG LNG has brought in K26.3billion into the country since its export of the first gas in 2014.

Prime minister thanked the project developer Exxon Mobil for having faith in PNG since 2008.

He said that PNGLNG was a transformational project.

He commended Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare and late Governor for Heal Anderson Agiru for the initiative to bring this project forward.

He said since he took office the country’s economy was on K79billion and it had gone up to K113billion this year. Of the K26.3 billion the land owners have benefited a sum of K1.3billion.

Prime Minister have urged the landowners from Petroleum Development License areas to organize themselves to benefit from over K1billion that is sitting ideal in the trust account for years.

He encouraged the landowners to assist the department of petroleum in resolving all outstanding issues to allow the entitlements to flow through.