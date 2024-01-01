MT HAGEN EAGLES RECEIVE TRAINING OUTFITS

Picture Mt Hagen Eagels. PICTURE SUPPLIED

By Samantha Solomon

The Mount Hagen Eagels have received training outfits by a young Western Highlander at their training ground recently.

Jimmy Philip has donated training outfits for the Mount Hagen Eagles as a token of support to them.

The team received their packages at Mount Hagen Secondary school where their training ground is.

The mount Hagen Eagles are on the top of the ladder for the PNG rugby League.

They have defeated the Agmark Gurias in the round 14 of the competition at the Jon Amben Oval in Minj Last week.

They will now play against the Central debris at the National Football stadium this Sunday.