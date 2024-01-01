PM COMMENDS TOGOBA COFFEE

Standing in for the Prime Minister , Coffee minister William Bando said the Prime Minister has expressed his commendation to Togoba Kofi Limited on the launch of its coffee products

The Togoba Kofi 3-in-1 instant coffee under the trade name ‘Nambawan Shot’ and ground coffee under the trade name ‘Nebilyer’ are all arabica coffee, and are sold in big retail outlets, including Stop N Shop, and RH Hypermarket.

Togoba Kofi is a 100% Nationaly owned company founded by Mr. Fredrick Koldop, a young business man and entrepreneur from Togoba in the Western Highlands Province, Papua New Guinea. The company started its operations in August 2022.

Togoba Kofi products were launched on Thursday night at Stanley Hotel & Suites, which has also partnered with TKL to exclusively sell Togoba Kofi at all its coffee shops and restaurants in the hotel.

Minister Bando, who stood in for Prime Minister said that As a government , it has talked about downstream processing, and only few are making it happen.

The company has also opened offices in Australia and Singapore and currently working on establishing markets overseas after being granted an export license by the Coffee Industry Corporation in April this year.

The company has a pilot project in Kuk Coffee Plantation and operates the Kilima coffee plantation in Nebilyer Valley and partners with other coffee estates and smallholder farmers in several provinces.

It has its roasting plant for the manufacture of the coffee in Mt Hagen and supplies hotels, supermarkets and coffee shops in Mt Hagen and Port Moresby.

The company also trains, conducts awareness and education in coffee husbandry through extension programs, distributes seeds for local farmers, and participates in rehabilitation programs for coffee plantations.